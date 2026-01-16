Blackstone neighborhood getting small grocery store in March

A new grocery store is coming to Blackstone this spring, filling a gap that has existed since the staple Wohlner's closed after 100 years of operation.

Chad Shoeman, who opened his liquor store "Shoemans" in November, says he didn't initially plan to open a grocery store. However, community demand changed his mind.

"When are you opening? When are you open? That's, everybody's been coming in," Shoeman said.

The grocery store will expand into the space next to Shoeman's by removing the wall that separates the two areas and will carry essentials like milk, eggs, and bread. Shoeman emphasized they'll focus on core items rather than overwhelming variety.

"We want to cover everybody's core items that when you go to the grocery store, you need. We're not going to have 37 different milks. We're not going to have 75 different cereals," Shoeman said.

Residents say the grocery store is exactly what the neighborhood needs to feel complete.

"This district is really walkable. I think that putting the grocery store in is definitely going to make it a whole lot better," said Lucia Golfis.

William Lounsberry said the area reminds him of New York, where neighborhood stores with everything you need are essential.

"It reminds me of New York to myself like there needs like to be places like that where you walk in and everything's there," Lounsberry said.

"I do think that is like the one thing that we're missing," Golfis said.

Another resident expressed enthusiasm about having access to fresh items nearby.

"Yeah, the meats, the cheese, the bread, uh, big fan, big fan of all those things," the resident said.

Paige Durandt, who lives above where the grocery store will be located and works nearby, said the addition addresses a real convenience gap in the area.

"I mean you have some amazing fun ambiance vibes of bars. You have different restaurants coming in the area... but still there's nothing that you can just go quickly, conveniently run to if I am upstairs and realize I don't have something I need for dinner," Durandt said.

Construction is set to begin soon, with Shoeman hoping to open by March. He's taking suggestions from neighborhood residents about what products to carry.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

