Bowling, community and inclusion: Blair Special Olympics athletes take the lanes

Outlook Enrichment hosted its annual Family and Friends Bowling Bash to showcase adaptive sports technology.

The Blair Special Olympics team used the event to prepare for regional play and a shot at the state tournament.

Coach Dixie Trevarthen — a key leader for the Blair Special Olympics — helps guide and support the athletes on and off the lanes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bowling is something many of us do for fun — and some, with a little more skill, do it for sport.

At Maplewood Lanes, Outlook Enrichment hosted its annual Family and Friends Bowling Bash — an event designed to showcase adaptive sports technology and highlight how accessible recreation can open new opportunities.

This year, the Blair Special Olympics team took center stage as they prepared for their regional tournament — a key step toward qualifying for state competition.

“It means everything to these guys, we start bowling the second week of August every year, we finish at the end of March — and they bowl almost every week," said Trevarthen.

The Blair community no longer has a local bowling alley, so athletes are always excited — and competitive — when they get the chance to bowl here in Omaha.

A major part of that success comes from leadership. Coach Dixie Trevarthen — a key figure for the Blair Special Olympics — helps organize practices, encourage athletes and ensure they’re ready for the lanes and beyond.

For families, volunteers and athletes, events like this are about more than strikes and scores. They’re about connection, confidence and proving what inclusive sports can truly do.

