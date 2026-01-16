Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCentral Omaha

Actions

BREAKING: Nebraska Medicine suing to stop $800 million deal

The deal would allow the Univ. of Nebraska to fully control Nebraska Medicine
UNMC-Neb Med General
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine is seen on the Saddle Creek Road side of the campus on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
UNMC-Neb Med General
Posted
and last updated

CENTRAL OMAHA, Neb — Nebraska Medicine is suing to stop an $800 million deal that would give the University of Nebraska full control of the state's largest health system.

In the lawsuit, Nebraska Medicine claims the deal violates their joint operating agreement and Nebraska state law. Nebraska Medicine called the legal action "a necessary but unfortunate step to take."

Here is Nebraska Medicine's full statement on the lawsuit:

"As a result of the vote by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to continue pursuing sole membership of Nebraska Medicine, the Board of Directors of Nebraska Medicine is asking the District Court in Douglas County Nebraska to stop the proposed $800 million deal from proceeding.

This is a necessary but unfortunate step to take, but it is aligned with our commitment to protect the mission of Nebraska Medicine. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will let our complaint explain our serious concerns and requests, and we will not provide further comment."

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents issued a statement after Nebraska Medicine's announcement to sue.

The Board said "We are saddened and puzzled by this unnecessary action. The Board of Regents has stated multiple times, including several times in the recent public board meeting, that we have a sincere desire to work in a collaborative fashion with Nebraska Medicine to grow and strengthen health care. The Board of Regents unanimously approved this transaction, and following that vote we moved immediately to once again extend a warm and personal offer to meet and forge ahead together to build a collegial working relationship consistent with Nebraska values.”

The Board of Regents voted to approve the $800 million proposal Thursday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood