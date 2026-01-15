'Bringing people together': Mayor Ewing declares 2026 the 'Year of the Neighbor'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Neighborhood', it's a word you'll hear us use here at KMTV often, because it's what we emphasize in our news coverage.

All across Omaha, down to Sarpy County, into Southwest Iowa and elsewhere, we focus in on our neighborhoods to bring the news that is important to you, wherever you live.

Which is why the name of the City of Omaha's new initiative caught our attention because it is declaring 2026 the 'Year of the Neighbor'.

Downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson sat down with Mayor John Ewing, Jr. about the new initiative.

Each month there will be different focus areas. For example, January is how can you be a good neighbor in 2026?

City of Omaha Mayor Ewing's 'Year of the Neighbor' initiative

Neighbors can submit stories and suggestions and even nominate a neighbor at yearoftheneighbor@cityofomaha.org or by using the hashtag #goodneighborOMA on social media.

Each month the Mayor's office will select one person to share their story.