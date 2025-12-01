Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Central Omaha's The Simple Man specializes in unique gifts for men this holiday season

The Simple Man at Countryside Village specializes in unique gifts for men, offering clothing, candles, cookware and hard-to-find holiday items.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Simple Man is a cozy shop at Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific that specializes in hard-to-find gifts for men during the holiday season.

Inside this local business, there's just about everything a shopper could need. The store offers casual clothing, masculine scented candles, hair products, cookware, bar ware, pocket knives and more.

"One of the things that we hear more than anything is that men are just hard to shop for and that is what our specialty is, we find the hard-to-find things" said Boyd Redinbaugh, owner of The Simple Man.

Redinbaugh likes to keep new items coming in so when neighbors come back, there's even more to check out.

The Simple Man is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

