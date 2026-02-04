City legal filing claims developer sought agricultural tax break on Civic Auditorium site

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For months, reporter Molly Hudson has been following the development plans for the former Civic Auditorium site in downtown Omaha.

Molly has even sat down with developer White Lotus Group in the past to learn about the project plans, which have included housing, office space, shops and even a grocery store. But what was never brought up was hay.

Yes, hay. This plan was brought to light in the City of Omaha's response and counterclaim to Civic Corner's lawsuit.

The city's filing says the developer submitted a special valuation application for agricultural or horticultural use in 2025.

The application to the county, first in 2024, said they wanted to plant alfalfa hay. The application was denied in 2024 and 2025.

Douglas County Assessor Michael Goodwillie explained that state law would have allowed them to save thousands of dollars.

"In 2025, the value works out to about $959,000 an acre, at a market rate. Had they been in special valuation the value for grassland they would have gotten was $3,000 an acre," Goodwillie said.

Trying to grow hay for a tax break is legal, but doesn't line up with the developer's stated goals of building on the site within the strict construction timeline they agreed to when they bought the lot from the city.

Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to developer, White Lotus Group, to learn more about the intended purpose for planting hay on the former Civic Auditorium land, but have not yet received a response.