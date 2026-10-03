City of Omaha coordinates citywide flood relief and cleanup efforts

CENTRAL OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha is coordinating citywide relief efforts for residents impacted by Wednesday night's flooding, with the Karen Neighborhood identified as one of the hardest hit areas. The city says it is now focusing resources there to help with cleanup.

Residents I spoke with showed me the devastation first-hand.

"It's devastating. I cry everyday. I probably cry 15 times a day," a mother of five who refused to go on camera told me.

"All we did was panic we just ran around watching the water come in and we didn't think save the important papers, grab your purse, grab your wallet...where are the car keys? The rush of the water was so crazy fast all we did was run around yell at each other and panic," Verlynn Winnicki said.

The city says police will maintain a presence in and around the Karen Neighborhood overnight to help ensure the safety and security of residents and their property.

"Because the very first night there was looters and it's like people what are you thinking we've lost everything and now you're gonna come loot us," Winnicki said.

Omaha planning officials will streamline the permitting process and waive flood-related fees for those affected. The city also says two houses will be marked "Danger-Closed" because of significant damage.

Residents can visit the City of Omaha's official website to access temporary housing, waste disposal, private hauling information, and more.

A staging area for information and other help will be located in the Karen Western Elementary School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

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