Community support fuels Omaha man's mission to deliver food to unpaid TSA agents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, we told you about an Omaha man who has been raising money with the help of his neighbors and friends to bring meals to TSA agents at Eppley Airfield during the government shutdown.

After the story aired, Mike Scofield reached back out, saying the support has only grown. So, reporter Molly Hudson met up with him on Thursday to make another delivery to Eppley.

"Right now, there feels like there is so much negativity, and just doing something positive, kind of makes you feel better and helps you kind of feel like you've got a little bit of control of what's going on," Scofield said.

Scofield made his weekly deliveries on Thursday.

"We are delivering 160 meals to the airport, to the TSA workers. We delivered 80 to the morning shift and then 80 to the afternoon shift," Scofield said.

After the story aired last week, he says there has been a great response from the community.

"We actually raised, I think we are right around $5,900 now, I think there are about 60 unique donors," Scofield said.

He says businesses have reached out to offer lunch. Hy-Vee helped to make Thursday's delivery possible.

"Hy-Vee, on top of giving us a really nice deal on the catering, also gave us a $500 gift card," Scofield said.

He loaded up the lunch and headed straight to Eppley Airfield.

"Just knowing that you are, kind of, helping somebody else has just been so fantastic," Scofield said.

Mike will continue delivering until the shutdown ends. For more information on how to get involved, visit his GoFundMe page.