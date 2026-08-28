Cornhuskers take home $350,000 prize in inaugural Spikes Under the Lights Tournament

Historic prize pool — The "Spikes Under the Lights" tournament featured a $1 million prize pool, the largest in women's college sports history, marking a significant milestone for the financial recognition of women's athletics. Community over competition — Fans at Set the Bar in Benson say their support for the Cornhuskers goes beyond wins and losses. For them, the team's greatest value is the sense of community it builds across Omaha, Nebraska, and the country. Visibility is the real victory — Fans, including a current college student, say the Cornhuskers are changing the landscape for women's sports by making games more accessible and inspiring a generation of young women who were previously discouraged from participating in athletics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

BENSON OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Four of the top-ranked women's college volleyball teams, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, competed Thursday night for a chance to win $1 million in the inaugural "Spikes Under the Lights" volleyball tournament.

The Cornhuskers secured the victory taking on Florida in the first round then beat SMU taking home the tournament title.

The match made history for its $1 million prize pool — the largest ever in women's college sports.

Cornhuskers fans gathered at Set the Bar in Benson say it's not about whether the team wins or loses. For them, the real victory is the visibility the team brings to women's sports.

"I remember having to go through so many channels just to watch one game, so the fact that now there is a bar dedicated to watch women's sports in the state where we broke a world record for women's sports attendance, it is just really amazing to be a part of this and it's just an honor," Madi Barker said.

The Cornhuskers hold the No. 1 rank in NCAA Division I women's volleyball, with former star player and now head coach Dani Busboom Kelly leading the team.

Rowan Rohre said the Cornhuskers are opening up possibilities for women in sports.

"I'm in college right now and even with me growing up in a day where I think women's sports is very encouraged, I also feel like I was to an extent very discouraged from it," Rohre said.

Rohre said the team is building something bigger than wins and losses.

"Last year we have everybody in this bar chanting at that final game and I want another magical moment like that. I want them to keep building that sense of community within Omaha and Nebraska and honestly the country," Rohre said.

Fans say it's amazing to see how connected the community becomes when the Cornhuskers step on the sand.

"We always have your back, don't listen to the haters. True fans will always have your back and go big red," Barker said.

Fans say when they come out to support their team, it's less about winning and more about where the team is helping women's sports get to.