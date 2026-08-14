Creighton University welcomes freshman class on move-in day

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) —

Creighton University's incoming freshman class is the third-largest in the school's history, with over a thousand students. Nearly 300 are from Nebraska, with significant numbers also coming from Minnesota and Iowa.

Assistant Vice Provost for Enrollment Sarah Richardson acknowledged the university is actively working to balance strong enrollment demand with maintaining the small class sizes that define the Creighton experience.

Move-in day at Creighton is a community event, with student volunteers and the pep band creating a welcoming atmosphere for new Bluejays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rain did not dampen the excitement as freshmen moved into Creighton University dorms Friday, marking the start of a new chapter for the third-largest freshman class in the school's history.

Volunteers lined the sidewalks to cheer on each new student as they arrived on campus, with the school's pep band providing the soundtrack for the day.

Among the new students is Caleb Trautman, a second-generation Creighton student who traveled from San Diego to start college in Omaha. His mother graduated from the school's pharmacy program. Trautman plans to study finance and mathematics, with career goals in sales or investment banking.

"I'm excited, a little bit nervous, but mostly excited," Trautman said. "I've been close to Creighton for like my entire life."

Junior Tegan Lynch was among the volunteers helping new Bluejays settle in.

"Moving in can be stressful...it's a new environment...it's a new place...new environment...lots of new faces...but being someone who's able to cheer them on along the way is really really special to me," Lynch said.

Nearly 300 students in this year's freshman class are from Nebraska, with a large number also coming from states like Minnesota and Iowa.

Sarah Richardson, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment, said the university is working to balance growth with its identity as a smaller institution.

"I think the size of our class is trying to balance the enthusiasm, excitement that people have for wanting to enroll at Creighton...with maintaining our small class sizes," Richardson said.

Welcome Week kicks off Monday, with classes starting shortly after for the new students.

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