Crossroads construction officially underway, excavation work expected next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction has officially begun on the Crossroads development project, with developers and machinery spotted on site this week after a quiet summer.

The construction team will start excavation on the Gamescape by Cinemark portion of the site next week. The part of the project, which reporter Molly Hudson first reported on during its groundbreaking in June, will begin with building an underground garage before constructing the Gamescape entertainment venue on top.

The Woodbury Corporation says vertical construction will become visible late this year or early next year.

"Now that we have started, we are going to keep going and we've got, you know, Crossroads is 44 acres of development site, it's a big project. And building a city within a city, it takes time and we want to get it right," said Josh Berger, Midwest development director for Woodbury Corporation.

The development team spent the last several months working and negotiating contracts to reach this construction milestone.

Gamescape by Cinemark remains on track for completion in late 2027 or early 2028, according to the development team.

Block B, which will feature housing and a parking garage, is the next phase of the project and is currently in the design stage.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. says they plan to meet with neighbors to discuss the progress and timeline moving forward.

