Crossroads town hall draws curious neighbors seeking answers on project plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've been talking about the Crossroads project for years. Recent movement has many neighbors wondering what the status is, and a town hall Wednesday gave neighbors some insight.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You've probably driven by it, or maybe you live across the street from it.

The 44-acre Crossroads site has sat largely undeveloped for years.

"I am just optimistic," said Clyde Anderson, a neighbor. "I just hope I live long enough to see it done."

Curious neighbors like Clyde Anderson filed into the Omaha Conservatory of Music to hear what is next for the site.

"Is this project expected to have small emerging businesses operating on this project?" one neighbor asked.

"What is the plan for the marquee sign at 72nd and Dodge?" another neighbor asked.

"What is your late date where you are just going to throw up your hands and say we are going to commit the rest to green space?" one neighbor asked.

"If you are asking when just going to throw in the towel, I hope the answer is never," said Josh Berger, Woodbury Corporation's director of development for the Midwest.

Phase 1 is underway now. MCL Construction says excavation for GameScape by Cinemark is complete. You may see a crane on site soon for foundation work, and by this time next year, we could see the steel columns of the structure coming up.

While some are excited about high density development, Michael Sloan, who lives in the neighborhood along Cass Street, wants to see it developed too, but has thoughts.

"We keep hearing-density, density, well, does it really help us in the long run? Some areas, yes, some thoughts, but boy, we are going to be wishing we had more green space," Sloan said.

Neighbors also gave the city and developers a few things to think about.

"Are you adding anything like solar panels to help deal with energy costs?" one neighbor asked.

"Have you incorporated anything to get people to and from public transportation?" Anderson asked.

Berger says while they are actively working on Phase 1, they are already thinking about what comes next and the overall master plan.