Cyclosporiasis cases confirmed in Nebraska and Iowa: What you need to know about symptoms and prevention

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed in Nebraska and Iowa, but health experts say symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from other common illnesses without professional testing.

The parasite causes symptoms that resemble other illnesses, including fevers, diarrhea, and nausea.

David Quimbly, an infectious disease expert at CHI Health, said the illness can follow an unpredictable pattern.

"Yes, you can have some pretty bad diarrhea...but it can wax and wane a little bit. Like you can get some initial stuff, it gets better. Then two or three days it gets worse again," Quimbly said.

Quimbly said most cases are not severe and most people will recover without medical treatment. Those concerned about a possible infection are encouraged to contact their primary care provider rather than going to the emergency room, unless they are experiencing symptoms like trouble walking or severe dehydration.

The parasite largely spreads through infected foods like produce and contaminated water. Cooking produce can reduce the risk of infection.

Quimbly said the illness does not typically spread from person to person.

"If somebody else in your household has this...you're not necessarily going to get it. Handwashing is always a good principle and that kind of thing but this tends to not go person to person," Quimbly said.

Some Omaha residents said they are already taking precautions. Kim Burke said she is being mindful of what she eats.

"Pretty much being careful about what we are eating and washing things like lettuce, and things like that," Burke said.

Meanwhile, Yenic Heyward said she feels preventive habits are key.

"I'm feeling that people should always wash their hands and I keep hand sanitizer and I always wash my hands and I think that preventive measures are always the best way to combat these problems," Heyward said.

