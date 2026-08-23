Dundee Day festival draws crowds for its annual celebration in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Dundee neighborhood celebrated its annual Dundee Day festival, bringing together families, local vendors, and live entertainment.

The festival featured a parade along Underwood Avenue, chalk art, and a 5K run through Memorial and Elmwood Parks. More than 100 vendors set up shop for the crowds, and the event also featured live music and a beer garden.

The event drew families like the Balmans, who made the trip out to show their support for the neighborhood.

"Well, we love Dundee, and we love supporting the whole neighborhood. We like supporting all the local vendors as well, and hearing the music, and the food's always fantastic," Shauna Balman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

