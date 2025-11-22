Eight siblings, one forever home on National Adoption Day

Sheila Burrell adopts her second set of twins, bringing all eight siblings under one roof.

Families celebrate permanency at Douglas County’s 25th annual Adoption Day.

Teen brother Jordan Jones says the family has been “waiting a long time” for this moment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday marks National Adoption Day — and for one mother, she's finally adding the last piece to her family.

For a mom of eight adopted children, today feels like a dream finally completed.

Her journey started years ago, when she first adopted a set of twins.

Sheila Burrell

"They just changed my life— and I have a sense of gratitude for doing what I do to them," said Sheila Burrell.

On Saturday, Sheila Burrell adopted another set of twins.

All four are now under the same roof along with their six other siblings.

"It just became a family… to keep them all together… the brothers and sisters… that's what it's all about — family," Burrell said.

At the Douglas County Courthouse, this marked the 25th annual Adoption Day.

Families filled the hallways with balloons, celebration signs, and a long-awaited sense of permanence.

"They leave and they know they don't have to worry about that anymore… and they know they have achieved permanency… and they have their forever family that is going to be there no matter what," said Judge Candice Novak. "It's a very, very important day."

For 15-year-old Jordan Jones, the moment was simple — joy, relief, and finally being together.

"We've been waiting a long time… for them to get adopted," he said, standing beside his newly adopted little brothers.

For Jordan, this is a new beginning. Not just for his two five-year-old brothers, but for their entire family.

Burrell shared one more reflection on the day that changed everything:

"It brings peace to my heart… to do it for them."

For many of the children adopted today, they’ve already been living with these foster families — but this day made everything official.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

