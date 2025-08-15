Fiber installation tears up Omaha neighborhoods, more disruption possible

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Yards torn up across several neighborhoods as fiber companies move into Omaha. Reporter Molly Hudson learned that more than one company could go through this same process in the same area. Some neighbors are frustrated, others say it will all be worth it.



Ubiquity is the company working through Dundee and says they work with neighbors to solve issues.

But as these holes are filled, the process could happen again with a different company.

Crews laying fiber lines across neighborhoods.

Nicholas Bonham-Carter lives near 40th and Cuming who was disappointed to see this box appear.

"It's on our side of the property line, instead of being on this fairly wide expanse of city-owned greenery," Bonham-Carter said.

Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works says right-of-ways in residential areas vary.

"We do have inspectors that watch out for that and if there is any question about if they are in the right-of-way or on private property we ask for verification from them of that," said Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works.

"We are obligated by the city, and just our normal work practices, that we do restoration. In cases where the restoration is not satisfactory to the homeowner we will go back out," the project manager for Ubiquity said on the phone.

The project manager told Molly, if a box is place on private property they will move it into the right-of-way.

Michael Nelsen lives in the Country Club neighborhood is looking forward to the service.

"My wife and I both work at home, so having fast, reliable internet is really important to us," Nelsen said. "While it might stink, in the short-term, to have the construction, in the long term for all these civic projects is really great for the community."

"I certainly don't anticipate you would see a situation where all of them are present in a given street or neighborhood ... but it could have multiple," Rowser said.

Molly: "If more than one company wanted to come into a neighborhood they could, so there could be more than one box, potentially in the future, what are your thoughts on that?"

Bonham-Carter: "I would hate that, it would make it look like a cemetery, although a real cemetery is more beautiful than this."

Nelsen: "The more lines the better and again, you know, at the end we'll have faster internet and I think that's worth while in the long run."

If you have concerns about the work, reach out to Omaha Public Works.