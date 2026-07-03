Field Club neighborhood parade tradition kicks off with street mural for America's 250th birthday

The Field Club neighborhood's annual Fourth of July parade is a long-standing tradition — and so are the street murals neighbors paint to celebrate it.

This year, Summer McAndrew and Stephanie Shanahan are among the neighbors who have painted the street murals for as long as they can remember, doing so with friends and family. They chose America's 250th birthday as this year's theme.

"So we kind of just stepped through some of the big ones we've pulled together...and just embraced American Icons," Shanahan said.

"That was our big thing, icons," McAndrew said.

"So we had to throw a hot dog and a bomb pop in...so just the things that spoke America to us," Shanahan said.

But for McAndrew and Shanahan, the celebration goes beyond painted roads.

"I am so excited for the floats. The floats are so fun. I love the big ones that take a lot of effort...but I also love when people dress up their dogs and walk them around twice. I think that's so much fun," McAndrew said.

"It's the community. The number of people we have just swing by and ask what time is the parade that are just asking us coming through the neighborhood...I think that's the most fun, the number of people that just gather up here," Shanahan said.

Neighbor Carol Smolsky said she appreciates the effort that goes into the mural.

"Love it, very elaborate and meaningful. They did a great job," Smolsky said.

The parade begins tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Woolworth Avenue.

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