Free Bikes 4 Kidz distributes over 500 donated bikes to children across Omaha neighborhoods

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha distributed over 500 bicycles to children in need this week.

The program is in its fourth year and continues to grow through community donations.

KMTV partners with the organization to collect and refurbish donated bikes for distribution.



Over 500 kids throughout Omaha neighborhoods will be getting a new bike over the next week through Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha.

"I'm so excited cause I don't have a bike," Ruby, a recipient of a free bike said.

Ruby picked out the perfect ride for herself during the distribution event.

"I got to pick it out and we found this cool purple one and I feel like this really fits me," Ruby said.

Like many kids receiving these free bikes, this is Ruby's first bicycle.

This year marks Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha's fourth year providing bikes to kids in local neighborhoods, and the program continues to grow each year.

"To be able to provide these folks who are in need today and have these kids go out of here with a bike and be ready to start riding hopefully soon when the snow melts, it's gonna be a lot of fun, and it's overall great for the community. We should be proud as a community," Kevin Thompson, president of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha said.

All the bikes are donated by neighbors in the community. KMTV partners with Free Bikes 4 Kidz to help collect and clean up the donated bicycles so they're ready for their next ride.

