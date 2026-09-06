Freedomtainment hosts fifth annual Level Up Job, Housing and Resource Fair in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Omaha for the fifth annual Level Up Job, Housing and Resource Fair at Gene Leahy Mall.

Freedomtainment hosted the event, connecting individuals and families with employers and community services.

Attendees explored opportunities in education, healthcare and financial stability.

The event also featured free food, haircuts and live entertainment.

One of the biggest highlights was the Community Impact Vehicle Giveaway. Freedomtainment and Humble Auto Solutions teamed up to give away a car, with the goal of removing transportation barriers for someone working to improve their life.

"It means a lot," said Tinice Jones, who won the car giveaway. "It means I'm able to get my kids back and forth to school, to their after-school activities, I'm able to make sure I'm going grocery shopping for them.

Google and J-E also hosted a Construction Workforce Industry Day, giving people the chance to meet professionals in the skilled trades.

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