Golf tournament raises money for cancer research at Elmwood

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A local nonprofit held a golf tournament at Elmwood Golf Course to raise money for cancer research.

Good Scan Cans, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for cancer research, held its first Good Scan Cans Classic at Elmwood Golf Course.

The organization was founded by Jake Dawson after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer himself. Dawson said he would like to help fund pilot cancer research.

Proceeds from the event benefited cancer research, as well as the Family Assistance Fund at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

Despite nerves heading into the event, Dawson said turnout exceeded expectations.

"Golf tournament is going really well...it's our first one...so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about it. Our goal was to have 18 teams sign up...and we had over 30 teams sign up," Dawson said.

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