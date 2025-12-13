Heartland Family Service helps 350 families with free coats and Christmas gifts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The organization recently distributed free coats, hats, gloves and gift cards to 350 families in Nebraska and Iowa, all made possible through community donations.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The holidays can be a challenging time for many families, but Heartland Family Service is working to ensure no one goes without during this season. The organization recently distributed free coats, hats, gloves and gift cards to 350 families in Nebraska and Iowa, all made possible through community donations.

For families like Tiffany Delarm's, the assistance makes an impact during the holidays.

"We have financial struggles every year and it helps moms and dads know that there is help no matter what, especially here in Omaha," Delarm said.

Theresa Cassaday, chief development officer at Heartland Family Service, says the organization's commitment to providing extra support during the holiday season.

"When we can do a little something extra for them, especially during the holidays, it just lifts everyone up. And we are so grateful to this community," Cassaday said.

The cold weather gear and presents were distributed to families in need, with Heartland Family Service ensuring that even families who couldn't attend the distribution event received their gifts through delivery.

