Heat problems persist a year later at Midtown apartments

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A couple who moved from Georgia to their new apartment earlier this month expected colder weather, but they didn't expect their $1,000-per-month apartment to be freezing inside.

Ty Hart and Lailah Milligan are dealing with low temperatures inside their apartment, forcing them to sleep with multiple blankets and heating pads just to stay warm.

"Once it's time to go to bed we literally sleep with two big covers, seven little tiny blankets, and a heating pad because that's as much warmth we can get," Milligan said.

The heating problems aren't the only issue these tenants in the building are facing. The hot water system is also malfunctioning, with water temperatures measuring between 40 and 50 degrees using a thermal camera.

"I have to boil water on the stove to wash the dishes," Milligan said.

This isn't the first time tenants in this building have faced heating issues. Last January, their next-door neighbor David reported similar problems, telling reporter Greta Goede his apartment was too cold and he had to use his oven to stay warm.

After those stories aired, building owner Wise Owl Properties installed new furnaces in David's apartment and one other unit, but left the rest of the building on what they admitted was a malfunctioning boiler system. The company's solution for cold tenants was to provide space heaters.

A year later, the same property manager is offering space heaters to Hart and Milligan, along with other temporary fixes like wrapping windows in plastic.

"The most times when we need the heat is when we are sleeping and it should be comfortable to come home and get some rest, it's just been very hard and very uncomfortable," Hart said.

When reporter Greta Goede called property manager Jon, who I spoke with last year about this same issue, he told me "no comment."

