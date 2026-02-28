Holiday Inn continues water park operations after shutdown order by health department

OMAHA, Neb. — A hotel water park in Omaha has continued operations despite being ordered to shut down by the Douglas County Health Department in December.

The Douglas County Health Department says the Holiday Inn Downtown Omaha on Cuming Street remains out of compliance with public health and safety regulations. On Tuesday, the facility's owner received a citation from the Omaha Police Department and had all permits revoked — but the water park has not closed operations.

The health department is strongly urging all neighbors and visitors to be aware of the potential risks of swimming at the facility until full compliance and safety standards are met.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

