Iron Decor and More closing Old Market storefront after 24 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Iron Decor and More is closing its Old Market storefront after 24 years. Ted and Wally's Ice Cream is taking over the space to expand its kitchen.



Iron Decor and More, a 24-year Old Market fixture known for its iron artwork, is closing its storefront on the corner of 12th and Jackson Street by Labor Day.

Ted and Wally's Ice Cream, which owns the space, is reclaiming it to expand its kitchen.

Tevogt is not retiring — Iron Decor and More will continue operating as a wholesale business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mark Tevogt opened Iron Decor and More on the corner of 12th and Jackson Street after losing his job more than 20 years ago. The shop, known for its iron artwork including statues of frogs, armadillos and bulls, has been a fixture along Jackson Street for 24 years.

"It was my heart and it became my passion and it's so fun to get something that somebody loves that they want to take home, it's just been great opportunity," Tevogt said.

Tevogt says he considered selling the business, but the space is rented from Ted and Wally's Ice Cream next door. When he decided to move out, Ted and Wally's chose to keep the space to expand its kitchen.

"I would have loved to see the legacy continue but I understand where Ted and Wally's is coming from and they need the space," Tevogt said.

For some neighbors, the closure is a difficult farewell.

"I use to come here when I was little so there's a lot of memories," Christina Bellavia said.

The storefront is set to close by Labor Day. Tevogt says he is not retiring — Iron Decor and More wholesale will continue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

