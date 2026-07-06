July Fourth fireworks cleanup falls on neighbors as cities lack specific debris rules

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

July Fourth celebrations leave behind more than memories — they leave debris. In a neighborhood near 87th and Sorensen, residents didn't wait to be told to clean it up.

Robert Heflin said neighbors were out early the morning after the holiday.

"Sunday morning....the two houses that had the displays...they were out with their kids with brooms to clean everything up."

For Heflin, the cleanup was just part of the deal.

"We celebrate together and then we clean up together."

Heflin said he was also concerned about how fireworks noise affected his dogs during the holiday.

"By seven o clock Saturday night...they had us go to sit in the bed...our bedroom is their sanctuary...so they were a little bit calmer there but they were still heavily traumatized."

Fireworks are no longer permitted in the local areas reviewed now that July Fourth has passed. Residents can clean up any remaining debris at any time.

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