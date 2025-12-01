Little Italy's Sheelytown Market offers unique plant gifts this holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reporter Molly Hudson went to Sheelytown Market near 10th and Hickory. It's their first holiday season in the Little Italy neighborhood.

From house plants to locally made goods, pottery or supplies for potting plants, Sheelytown Market has a variety of gifts and goods to keep your house plants going.

Owner Amelia Rosser says they don't offer the seasonal holiday plants like poinsettias, but instead options that align with their sustainability efforts.

"It's cool to offer those and to think that maybe one day, like somebody's grandchild like will be like my mom had this or my grandma had this for like 50 years and it came from Sheelytown," Rosser said.

Sheelytown Market is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.