Local Boy Scouts kick off 27th annual service project 'Scouting For Trees'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the holiday season winds down, the task of taking decorations down comes next. For the 27th year, Boy Scouts are jumping in to help tackle likely the biggest decoration, your Christmas trees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The annual service project "Scouting For Trees" allows residents to put their real trees out for pickup, keeping them out of landfills where they won't decompose properly.

"This a service project where we expect to pick up somewhere near 7,000 trees. Trees that would otherwise go to the dump, where they aren't going to decompose," said Jon Busse, scoutmaster of Troop 282.

The collected trees will be used for fish habitats, trail maintenance and even used at the zoo.

It's Conrad Balvanc's first year participating in the program.

"My brother did it, so I think I want to do it better than him," Balvanc said.

When asked how he plans to do that, he replied: "Pick up more trees than him."

James Dickson has a few years of experience and enjoys helping neighbors this time of year.

"My favorite part is seeing them so happy that the trees are at least going to a good spot," Dickson said.

Here's how it works: Go to scoutingfortrees.com, choose your region and fill out your information including the date you want your tree picked up, then place the tree out front by 9 a.m. for pickup.

"The scouts will come out and do their part, they'll leave thank you notes on each of the doors for anybody who participates, so we truly appreciate everybody's help," Busse said.

Pickups start on December 26 and run through January 10. This year they'll also recycle Christmas lights, which can be set aside separately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.