Man accused of shooting Omaha police officer in head appears in court

36-year-old Shedrick Mills is facing three felony charges: attempted murder in the second degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – 36-year-old Shedrick Mills is facing three felony charges: attempted murder in the second degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shedrick Mills, the man who police say shot an Omaha police officer in the head early Monday morning, appeared in Douglas County jail court Wednesday morning.

Mills is facing three felony charges: attempted murder in the second degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Police say Mills shot Omaha Police Officer Steven Mercek in the head while Mercek was responding to a disturbance call at a QuikTrip near 120th and Dodge streets.

Bond was set at $3 million.

Mills also had two unrelated warrants from Omaha Police Department and Pottawattamie County at the time of the shooting.

Mills is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

