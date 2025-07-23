Mayor John Ewing Jr. presents recommended 2026 budget to city council

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor John Ewing Jr. presented his first recommended budget and Capital Improvement Program to the City Council, with a focus on public safety.



Public Works, police, and fire make up the majority of Mayor Ewing's recommended budget.

He has asked for $10 million for police to deliver the pay bump promised by former Mayor Jean Stothert.

For fire, he wants to add money for health screenings, something that was not included in the 2025 budget.

A public hearing on both the budget and the CIP will be held at City Hall on August 12th at 6:30 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new budget from a new mayor.

"I take very seriously my role in steering our collective efforts while also being a careful steward of the taxpayer's dollars," said Mayor John Ewing, Jr.

Public Works, police, and fire make up the majority of John Ewing's recommended budget.

He has asked for $10 million for police, to deliver the pay bump promised by former Mayor Jean Stothert.

"That enhancement requires a 5% more pay than any other other law enforcement agency for the Omaha Police Department," Ewing said.

Ewing, a former cop, hopes to address the ongoing shortage of officers. With three recruit classes scheduled for 2026, he says they’ll be close to closing the gap.

For fire, he wants to add money for health screenings, something that was not included in the 2025 budget.

"I think we have laid a foundation with some of the things, especially with some of the things for firefighters and police officers when it comes to equipment, when it comes to their health and safety as well," Ewing said.

In previous years, the cover of the budget displayed various city projects or features. This year, the new central library is the focus. A project expected to wrap up in 2026.

"The building needs staff, and in 2026, the city is funding 27 positions for Central Library," Ewing said.

Reporter Molly Hudson checked in with neighbors downtown about where they want to see money allocated.

"The roads are a concern for me; I hate having to go all over the city, and there is always construction, so I hope the roads do get touched," said Allana Pommier a Northwest Omaha neighbor.

"I definitely think we should keep giving money to parks. I think they are doing a good job, but obviously, green spaces are really important in our city, and seeing more development in those, would be great, as well as the fire department. I think they are doing great, but they could always use all the help that they can get," said Anna Kulig, a midtown neighbor.

Molly: "Is there a part of the budget that you are most proud of that you have been able to implement?"

Ewing: "The thing I am most proud of is our efforts, at this point, to really look at how we can implement affordable housing action very quickly."

Ewing plans to create implementation task force groups focusing on affordable housing and other key issues.

"I believe we have a fair, balanced budget, and if you look at the budget overall, we have been very conservative," Ewing said.

The City Council now has the nearly 500-page document. A public hearing on both the budget and the CIP will be held at City Hall on August 12th at 6:30 p.m.