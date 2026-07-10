Meta rolls out controversial new AI image generator

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Meta's new AI image generator allows users to create AI-generated images of other people using photos pulled from public Instagram accounts — without asking those people for permission first.

Users whose photos could be used must manually opt out through their profile settings.

Cathy Johnson, vice president at Lutheran Family Services, said the technology poses risks for families and young children.

"We also know that even though Meta says they aren't targeting kids, kids find a way around any technology block you put in front of them," Johnson said.

Johnson also highlighted the risk of cyberbullying, with children potentially using the tool to create crude images of one another.

"It's going to make them more vulnerable. It's not going to be beneficial to their health," Johnson said.

Omaha residents expressed concern about the new feature.

"I think it's really invasive. I don't really agree with the whole AI thing. I think the less tech in our lives, the better," Hannah Harris said.

"I have generally negative opinions on AI in social media. I think artificial intelligence in that setting can be very dangerous, very damaging to people. It produces images that aren't real and are unaccredited. That can be very harmful, especially when we aren't getting folks' consent to be subject to AI imaging," Makayla Trodt said.

Photos from private accounts will not be used by the feature.

If your account is public, to opt out, go to your profile settings and look for the section titled Sharing and Reuse. Under "Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta," toggle Posts and Reels off.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.