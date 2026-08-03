Military Ave safety improvements aim to reduce crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —

62 car crashes were recorded on Military Avenue between 2020 and 2026, prompting the resurfacing and safety improvement project.

In addition to resurfacing the road, the project includes new crosswalks, improved access to public transit, and a new bike lane.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 11

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Omaha plans to resurface Military Avenue and add safety improvements to the corridor between midtown and north Omaha, citing a high number of crashes along the stretch.

The city recorded 62 car crashes on Military Avenue between 2020 and 2026.

Shawn Peterson, a neighbor who runs a glass shop in the area, said speeding is a persistent problem along the corridor.

"A lot of them...they ignore the stop sign...it's like a slowdown sign," Peterson said.

Beyond resurfacing the road, the city's project also includes new crosswalks, improved access to public transit, and a new bike lane.

Christopher Brookings, who works in the area, said he welcomed the road work and the potential benefits for drivers.

"I really belive if they are redoing the pavements and stuff like that is smart for people...especially because of our suspensions and stuff like that," Brookings said.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 11 at Military Avenue and Hamilton Street.

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