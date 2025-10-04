Missed milestones: City could buy old Civic Auditorium site back if developer doesn't meet agreement terms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction is underway at the old civic auditorium site downtown. KMTV confirmed that the city is warning the developer that it could repurchase it because the work isn't happening fast enough.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It boils down to the original 2023 purchase agreement between the city and developer White Lotus Group.

When they closed on the site, they agreed to construction milestones, including commencing construction of the footing and foundations for buildings and infrastructure for half of the site within two years.

As of September 28, the city says that that milestone had not been met.

Deputy City Attorney Jennifer Taylor says White Lotus Group was notified on the two-year mark that they were in default of the terms of the agreement.

If White Lotus Group does not meet the terms of the agreement within 60 days, the city could buy back the land.

This spring, White Lotus Group CEO Arun Agarwal discussed his vision for the site, which includes housing, a gym, and even a grocery store.

By June, Agarwal was in front of the City Council amid mounting questions about construction progress.

"I want us to make good decisions because these are generational decisions that we are making, and I want us to be able to have the time to make good decisions," Agarwal said.

KMTV reached out to White Lotus Group for comment, but did not hear back.