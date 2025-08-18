N. Saddle Creek businesses struggling as road work continues into second month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Work continues on North Saddle Creek Road, and it's been over a month now. One business says sales are down, while another is having to haul heavy material blocks away because of all the work and equipment.



The work on this phase started over 30 days ago and is expected to take about 40 days.

It's part of a multi-million dollar project bringing upgrades to the corridor.

Businesses here have been leaning on each other, sharing parking and placing orders, all while continuing to see the community show up.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heavy equipment, digging, and lots of dirt.

"We are all kind of suffering right now," said Dana Peffer, Owner at Sgt. Peffer's.

"We are feeling like we are kind of getting pushed out," said Dustin Andersen, branch manager at Innovative Roofing.

Access to businesses is a pain point.

"When we have materials delivered here, we are having to haul it, you know, two blocks. If it was something lighter and not like roofing material, it probably wouldn't be so bad," Andersen said.

"I have seen a drop in sales, a little bit, probably about 10 to 15%," Peffer said.

It's part of a multi-million dollar project bringing upgrades to the corridor.

The work on this phase started over 30 days ago and is expected to take about 40 days.

"We are talking a ways," Peffer said.

Reporter Molly Hudson called Vrana Construction, the company doing the work, for an update, but has not heard back.

"Just like the lack of communication is very frustrating because then I can like tell my customers, I can tell my staff, I can post signs up, like 'hey, only 20 more days of construction' or something like that," Peffer said.

But these businesses have been leaning on each other, sharing parking and placing orders, all while continuing to see the community show up.

"Just be patient with us, like I have said a million times, be patient, give the Homy some love," Peffer said.

"If we didn't kind of come together as a community and like help each other out, it would be a lot tougher," Andersen said.

Council Member Pete Festersen said substantial completion for the whole project is still set for November.