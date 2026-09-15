National book tour honoring Epstein survivors stops in Omaha

DOWNTOWN OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A traveling exhibit carrying publicly released files related to Jeffrey Epstein made a stop in Omaha this week.

The tour, titled the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, aims to share the scale of the crimes committed by the convicted sex offender and hold other figures of power linked to him — like Trump — accountable.

The tour stopped at the Raygun Clothing Store in Downtown Omaha's historic, Old Market area, and is part of a broader effort to pressure the government to release the full record of files related to the case.

One of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, detailed her suffering in a memoir before her alleged suicide last April. Now her brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, are speaking up for survivors.

"When Virginia passed away we couldn't let the end of her legacy end there...I do believe that together we can not only push this through but end corruption for the good of our children and the next generation," Sky Roberts said.

Proposed federal legislation called Virginia's Law was introduced in February of this year aims to eliminate the statute of limitations for adult victims of sexual abuse and sex trafficking to file civil claims against their abusers.

The tour featured all 3.5 million pages of the publicly released Epstein files. The books in red are all of the pages where Trump is mentioned by name.

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