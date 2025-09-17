Nebraska and Creighton fans show out for record-breaking volleyball match

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans of all ages came to the CHI Health Center arena in downtown Omaha to support their teams and volleyball overall here in Nebraska.

While this is an in-state rivalry and fans want to see their teams win, many people reporter Molly Hudson talked to are just excited to be a part of the night and experience the atmosphere.

A couple of people we talked to say it is their first time coming out to a match, one mentioning it can be challenging to get into the Devaney Center to see the Huskers play, which is what brought them out Tuesday.