Nebraska health officials urge families to stay current on measles vaccines as cases surge nearby

Measles cases are surging near Nebraska — Iowa is seeing a surge in measles cases, and the World Health Organization has reported two fatalities in Pennsylvania, prompting Nebraska's Department of Health to urge families to stay current on vaccinations. The federal government's new MMR guidance is drawing pushback — The Trump administration's recommendation to break the MMR vaccine into 3 separate shots is being opposed by the Nebraska chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and other healthcare organizations. A key practical barrier: no U.S. companies currently manufacture the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines separately. Vaccine hesitancy is growing, but providers say conversation is key — Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst says she has seen more families become vaccine hesitant in recent years and recommends that uncertain families have an open dialogue with a trusted physician or pediatrician rather than avoiding the conversation altogether.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska's Department of Health is urging families to stay up to date on measles vaccinations as cases surge in surrounding states and a national debate over vaccine schedules intensifies.

DHHS reported Wednesday that measles cases in Iowa are surging and the World Health Organization has reported two fatalities in Pennsylvania.

Katy Doyle, an Elmwood Park mother, said she has vaccinated her daughter and plans to do the same for her second child on the way.

"We've always been in support of vaccines. We know the importance of them so it was never really a second thought for us. She was vaccinated at birth then has had all the schedule vaccines so far," said Doyle.

Not everyone shares that view. Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst said she has seen more families become vaccine hesitant in recent years.

"What we do is we talk with them and have conversations with them and I think it's very important that they have a nice dialogue with a physician or pediatrician that they trust," said Dr. Scott-Mordhorst.

The push for vaccinations comes a week after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Omaha and defended the Trump administration's new schedule guidance that breaks up the immunizations for measles, mumps and rubella — the MMR — into three separate shots.

"The new vaccine schedule will make our children more healthy as we have the unhealthiest kids in the world," RFK Jr stated.

The Nebraska chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and several other healthcare organizations pushed back on the guidance. Scott-Mordhorst said there are currently no companies in the U.S. manufacturing measles, mumps and rubella vaccines separately.

"Unfortunately I think it would be cost prohibitive to not only get that vaccine but to give it. We would also be in a situation where we would be giving kids 6 vaccines instead of 2 vaccines and most of us as pediatricians would prefer to minimize the number of shots that we're giving to kids," said Dr. Scott-Mordhorst.

Dr. Scott-Mordhorst said anyone who is unsure about getting a vaccine should speak with a health care provider.

