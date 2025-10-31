Neighbors await details on Ewing's 'Homeless Encampment Response Pilot Program'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Westgate neighbors have expressed concerns over the years about people living under the bridge near 84th and Grover. One neighbor acknowledges the complexity of the situation, not just in his neighborhood but across the city.



Mayor Ewing will share his vision for the 'Homeless Encampment Response Pilot Program' on Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Terry Anderson has lived in this neighborhood since 1988 and says encampments like this are a nonstop thing.

"You just hope that somewhere there is some help and keep the neighborhood as safe as possible," Anderson said.

On Friday, Mayor Ewing will share his vision for what is being called the 'Homeless Encampment Response Pilot Program' that will officially start on Saturday.

Anderson says it's hopeful to hear discussions are being had.

"Any attempt is good; we will just have to see if what the mayor has in mind is going to be a workable solution or at least a settling of the situation," Anderson said.

Reporter Molly Hudson asked Tamara Dwyer, the city's homeless services coordinator, about the encampment at 84th and Grover. She says she knows who is living in the area and that her team is working on housing, but has had some trouble getting a hold of the landlord.

She explained that there is a safety assessment done for encampments on city property, and the results help with the next steps.