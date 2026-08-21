New 186-unit affordable housing development planned for downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new affordable housing development is planned for the corner of 24th and Dodge streets in downtown Omaha.

Developer GreenSlate announced the project this week. An empty parking lot and the building next to it could be transformed into a 186-unit apartment building within a couple of years.

Most of those apartments will be priced to be affordable for households making less than the area's median income.

Neighbor Dawnisha Leroy said the downtown area could benefit from more housing.

"Downtown has always been Old Market...come shop get a bite to eat...I think they could use more housing. Seriously."

Scott Dobbe from Green Slate Development said getting community feedback was an important part of the process.

"Yeah we actually held a community meeting the other night...that's the first of several...there will also be the public process as this goes through city approvals."

A key part of the plan is access to public transit, including an Orbit station directly across the street.

Leroy said the area has already seen significant change.

"I would say we upgraded in the last ten years...we changed. You don't see people walking around as much. As long as a bus is there people are willing to use it."

Pending approval from City Council, the building is expected to be completed in 2028.

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