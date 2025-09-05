New gazebo opens at Hanscom Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Community members celebrated the opening of a new gazebo at Hanscom Park, something that has taken years to rebuild after a fire burned the last one down.



After the last gazebo burned down due to arson in 2022, community members celebrated the opening of the new one Friday.

Ann Rollag and her siblings wanted to rebuild it to continue their parents', Benny and Reba Benschoter, legacy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rollag said she hopes the new gazebo is a start to bringing more community to the park.

"It really is a place for everybody and you know sometimes we take our parks for granted and you know now that we have another location here in the park to gather, hopefully they take the time to come and sit and enjoy," Rollag said.

The Benschoter family, the Omaha Parks Foundation, City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department as well as other donors and organizations all worked together to make the rebuild possible.

