Next Omaha streetcar construction closures and detours start as early as Jan. 5

The next phase of Omaha streetcar construction begins Jan. 5 with major road closures including the Farnam Street bridge demolition and intersection work in midtown.
New Omaha streetcar construction closures and detours start as early as Jan. 5
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new year means more road work in downtown and midtown Omaha, with the next phase of streetcar construction starting as early as Jan. 5.

To prepare for the Farnam Street bridge to be demolished and rebuilt, Farnam Street will close between 28th and 29th streets starting Monday, Jan. 5. That will last for about 11 months. The demolition is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 9.

For that, there will be closures on I-480 that weekend. Detours to avoid that closure will be in place.

Alternate routes to avoid I-480 closure

On top of that, the intersection of Turner Boulevard and Farnam Street will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 12. It's expected to last about 4 months for utility work. The image below shows the suggested routes to get from downtown to Midtown Crossing.

Routes to get to Midtown Crossing from Downtown Omaha

Once you are in Midtown Crossing, you'll notice Farnam from 33rd to 31st Street will be eastbound only, during the closure.

Construction of the streetcar track will also start this year in two zones: Midtown Crossing from Turner Boulevard toward 36th Street, and the eastern loop in the Capitol District at 10th and Capitol.

With that work, there are more closures starting Jan. 5, including the intersections of 34th and 35th streets on Farnam and Capitol in both directions from 10th to 8th streets. You also won't be able to go north on 10th from Dodge to Capitol.

Closures in Midtown Crossing
Closures in Capitol District

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
