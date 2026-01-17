Old Market business forced to use alley entrance due to building safety concerns

CENTRAL OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – An Omaha business owner is navigating a new obstacle as parts of his building's exterior trim pose a falling hazard, forcing customers to use a back alley entrance while repairs are underway.



The Amazing Imaginarium's front entrance was blocked after building trim posed a falling hazard, forcing customers to use a back alley entrance

Owner James Kavan was initially told repairs could take two months, which he said would "break a business," but city officials now plan scaffolding as a temporary solution.

The closure adds to downtown navigation challenges from streetcar construction and affects neighboring businesses by disrupting foot traffic patterns.



An Omaha business owner is navigating a new obstacle as parts of his building's exterior trim pose a falling hazard, forcing customers to use a back alley entrance while repairs are underway.

James Kavan, owner of The Amazing Imaginarium in the Old Market, said his store's front entrance and sidewalk were blocked off after building inspectors determined that decorative trim could potentially fall onto pedestrians below.

"If that starts to fall, it would crash in this area," Kavan said, pointing to the sidewalk where customers typically enter his store of oddities and curiosities.

The closure adds another layer of complexity to downtown navigation as streetcar construction continues to create detours and blockages throughout the area. Customers now must walk around the building to reach the store through its back alley entrance.

Kavan said he was initially told the repairs could take up to two months, a timeline he called unacceptable for his business.

"Two months of a back alley entrance will break a business and so that's not an acceptable answer to me," Kavan said.

After discussions with city officials, Kavan said he was told scaffolding would be installed over the front entrance and sidewalk to allow safe access while repairs continue. He said he hopes to see that solution implemented quickly.

The closure affects more than just his business, Kavan noted, as it impacts foot traffic to neighboring establishments and forces pedestrians to cross streets in potentially unsafe areas.

"I think one of the bigger things is my neighbors being affected, scooters can't go to Zio's, Zio's people can't come this way. They have to cross the street, many times in the middle of the street where it's not safe," Kavan said.

Despite the frustration, Kavan is making improvements to the alley entrance, adding lights, signs and decorations to ensure customers know the business remains open while awaiting a permanent solution.

