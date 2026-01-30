Omaha businesses closing Friday as part of nationwide general strike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Little Italy business owner is closing her doors Friday, standing up against the actions of ICE across the country.

Amelia Rosser, owner of Sheelytown Market, prioritizing her values over dollars. She says the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota made the decision to close Friday easy.

"We started as a business that puts money where their mouth is, so that is just what we will continue to do and unfortunately, right now, this is where we are," Rosser said.

She is among many businesses in the Omaha area participating in Friday's nationwide general strike, which mirrors a similar action in Minnesota on January 23.

"We do not support what is starting to happen in our country, I do not recognize the country that I am currently existing in," Rosser said.

Creighton Professor of Economics Ernie Goss said the impact of a strike is mostly symbolic.

"I think it raises the visibility certainly but that is more of, not an economic situation, not an economic happening, more political, more social," Goss said.

"If we don't stand up and use our voices and our platform now, it may be too late later," Rosser said.

More than 10 small businesses in Omaha have posted on social media that they will be closed Friday in solidarity with the strike.