Omaha coach says baseball community 'devastated' by deadly Iowa bus crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday, Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) and the Iowa State Patrol shared new information about a tragic crash in Iowa.

Wednesday, the ILCC baseball team was on the bus heading to a game out of state. Crash investigators believe the bus left the road on a curve in Calhoun County and rolled into the ditch.

19-year-old Carter Johnson from Rapid City died at the scene. More than 30 others were hurt.

Johnson's teammates, part of that same caravan, tried to save his life, performing CPR before medics arrived.

"Our baseball team's more than a roster, they're a family. Carter was a great teammate, a friend, and a valued member of our athletic community," said Troy Larson, vice president of student services and athletic director at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The State Patrol says there have been four fatal crashes at the same location in the last 10 years.

Strike Zone owner, Joe Siwa says the Omaha baseball community is devastated by what happened.

"It is one of those things that you would never expect to happen, playing the sport you love so much, and you are looking forward to going and competing in," Siwa said.

For years, Siwa has hosted a summer collegiate league in Omaha called the Corn Belt League.

"We look at all the bonds and everything that are formed here and to have some of those ball players here and knowing them personally and those relationships, I am just devastated about what they had to go through," Siwa said.

Siwa says some players on the Iowa Lakes team have played in the league in past summers or plan to this summer.

"We just want them to know that our hearts are reaching out to them and we are thinking about them and hopefully we can support them in any way we possibly can, I know the prayers are going out every day right now for them," Siwa said.

"Those bus rides for the kids are so important in the bonding process of having a team and solidifying a team that is together and we are just devastated, the baseball community here in Omaha and everywhere is devastated on what happened," Siwa said.

According to the Iowa Lakes Community College baseball roster, there are 7 players from Nebraska, including 3 from Omaha.

Like many people, Siwa says he is thinking of all the players during this time, as their season was just getting started.