Omaha faces dangerously hot temperatures this Labor Day weekend: 'It's way too hot'

OMAHA, Neb — Omaha is facing dangerously hot temperatures this Labor Day weekend.

Even though September can feel like the start of fall and cooler temperatures, it is normal for Nebraska to see sustained high temperatures, according to Bridget Cornell from CHI Health.

"This time of year, when we think the kids go back to school, you know that we're ready to put our sweatshirts on and have some cool fall days. But unfortunately in Nebraska that's not the case," Cornell said.

Neighbors like Susan Kruce are feeling the heat.

"I'm not going to stay way too long outside. It's way too hot," Kruce said.

Mia Crosby said she also felt the effects of the heat this weekend.

"We sat out in some bad humidity yesterday by the river and it was warmer than it is today...today is pretty warm," Crosby said.

Cornell says there are symptoms to watch out for in this kind of weather.

"Excessive sweating, feeling really cool, clammy, pale, nausea, vomiting, dizziness or kind of lightheaded when you're standing — sometimes that can be a big sign," Cornell said.

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