Omaha man continues effort to support families as war in Ukraine reaches four-year mark

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been four years since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that has killed thousands and brought life in that country to a near-halt. But through that struggle, a man from Omaha has helped Ukrainians keep going.

Despite the miles between them, Jon Driscoll and Olga Nosachenko work hand in hand — Jon in Omaha and Olga in Ukraine.

"Just being available is the big thing," Driscoll said.

"When the war started it was 2022, he started to help more and more," Nosachenko said.

Their partnership began before the war in 2017 when Driscoll launched a nonprofit called One Child Inc. to help vulnerable kids. Now the work includes supporting Nosachenko's work running a shelter for families.

"Right now, life in Ukraine is so difficult," Nosachenko said. "We must think and do all for these women, for these children and also we have some family."

Omahans have sent supplies and money, generators and more. Nosachenko is grateful for all of it.

But beyond that, she told me just knowing people still support them keeps her going.

"Still 4 years, the Omaha people help for us, understand, and try to be a part of our lives in Ukraine," Nosachenko said. "This mental connect is most important."

"They are family, they are family and I think Omaha has picked up on that," Driscoll said.

And it's a relationship they still need as the war drags on.

"Never thought we would be here, never thought it would get this far, but we did and we will keep going," Driscoll said.

Driscol recently bought a camp ground in Ukraine and plans to turn it into a place for kids to play and learn. Something he says is desperately needed.