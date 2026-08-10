Omaha mayor challenges residents to be good neighbors to students as school year approaches

Omaha's mayor launched a new monthly "Good Neighbor" initiative Friday, with August's focus centered on supporting students across all learning spectrums, as the school year begins.

Community members are encouraged to tell the mayor's office how they plan to be a good neighbor or nominate someone who inspires them each month.

Mayor Ewing gathered leaders from major educational institutions, including the OPS superintendent and Creighton University's president, emphasizing that partnering with the right organizations is key to a bright future for Omaha.

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OMAHA, Neb. - (KMTV) Omaha's mayor is challenging residents to be good neighbors to students as the first day of school approaches.

The mayor's office kicked off its new monthly focus on schools Friday, highlighting how community members can support students across all learning spectrums.

Each month, the initiative centers on a new theme. Community members are encouraged to tell the mayor's office how they plan to be a good neighbor or nominate someone who inspires them.

At Friday's meeting, Mayor Ewing also recognized July's winners, who focused on being good neighbors to small businesses in the city.

Mayor Ewing launched the August theme alongside leaders from major educational institutions, including the OPS superintendent and Creighton University's president, sharing how residents can support their missions and how those institutions are supporting the community.

"The main message we want to drive is this...it takes a village and should it be the future of Omaha looks bright if we do the right things partnering with the right educational institutions," Ewing said.

Officials say investing in students and neighbors can pay dividends for years to come.