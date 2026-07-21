Omaha mayor signs minimum wage ordinance setting $15 per hour for all workers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Mayor John Ewing has signed the city's minimum wage ordinance into law, setting a $15 per hour minimum wage for all workers.

Ewing announced his decision in a statement shortly after delivering his budget proposal to the City Council.

"After careful consideration, I signed the minimum wage ordinance into law today," Ewing said.

"First, we all have experiences earning a minimum wage, as we heard in the public hearing. My experience informed this decision because teenagers, even younger ones, often help supplement their family's overall income. I used my own teen wages to buy school clothes, which reduced the burden on my parents. This ordinance will help families. It is the right thing to do."

"Second, I am aware of the legal issues surrounding this legislation. I am confident the City can successfully argue for Omaha having its own minimum wage ordinance."

The Council narrowly voted last week to set the minimum wage in Omaha at $15 per hour. The move came in response to the Nebraska Unicameral voting to modify the state-wide minimum wage increase approved by voters — by capping annual increases and allowing for lower wages for teens and trainees.

The City of Lincoln took similar action this summer and was met with a lawsuit from Attorney General Mike Hilgers' office. It remains to be seen whether Hilgers will pursue the same course of action against Omaha.

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