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Omaha mayor signs minimum wage ordinance setting $15 per hour for all workers

Mayor John Ewing signed the ordinance shortly after delivering his budget proposal to the City Council, saying the move "is the right thing to do."
Omaha Mayor John Ewing signed a $15 minimum wage ordinance into law. A legal challenge from the state AG's office may follow.
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BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Omaha Mayor John Ewing has signed the city's minimum wage ordinance into law, setting a $15 per hour minimum wage for all workers.

Ewing announced his decision in a statement shortly after delivering his budget proposal to the City Council.

"After careful consideration, I signed the minimum wage ordinance into law today," Ewing said.

"First, we all have experiences earning a minimum wage, as we heard in the public hearing. My experience informed this decision because teenagers, even younger ones, often help supplement their family's overall income. I used my own teen wages to buy school clothes, which reduced the burden on my parents. This ordinance will help families. It is the right thing to do."

"Second, I am aware of the legal issues surrounding this legislation. I am confident the City can successfully argue for Omaha having its own minimum wage ordinance."

The Council narrowly voted last week to set the minimum wage in Omaha at $15 per hour. The move came in response to the Nebraska Unicameral voting to modify the state-wide minimum wage increase approved by voters — by capping annual increases and allowing for lower wages for teens and trainees.

The City of Lincoln took similar action this summer and was met with a lawsuit from Attorney General Mike Hilgers' office. It remains to be seen whether Hilgers will pursue the same course of action against Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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