Omaha neighbor pushes for trail underpass street signs to help riders find their location in emergencies

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cindy Tefft has spent 10 years advocating for street signs on trail underpasses across Omaha, and the city is now starting to install them.

Tefft often rides Omaha's trails and has long pushed for what might seem like a small change — street signs on underpasses that tell trail users exactly where they are.

She says it's a safety issue. If someone needs to call 911, the signs mean they won't have to check their phone for their location.

"If something happens....like you fall or get hurt...or if a pitt bull is chasing you...you don't have time to whip out your phone and look and see where you are," Tefft said.

Tefft says she has made good progress working with the city on the issue, and that the city recently started installing more signs on trails across the metro.

"We have friends that live in Papillion and work downtown...and they use the trail system to commute," Tefft said.

She says the signs will also benefit visitors to Omaha who use the trail system.

"So now people from out of town who may come into town to ride the trail system because of how cool it is...they will know where they are," Tefft said.

