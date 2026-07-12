Omaha Police: Man dead following a welfare check, gunfire exchange on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here's what we know from police about an incident in the Aksarben neighborhood of Omaha on Saturday:

The Omaha Police Department’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team (OIIT) is investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the area of 55th & Pine Street, which resulted in the death of one individual.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to a residence in the area of 55th & Pine Street for a check the well-being call for service. A caller stated a man at the residence made suicidal statements.

Officers arrived on scene, and shortly thereafter, a man from inside the residence fired at officers. An officer returned fire. The man died at the scene. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured. There is no danger to the public.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with the Omaha Police OIIT receiving assistance from the Bellevue Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. Portions of the incident were captured on body-worn cameras.

In accordance with department policy, the involved officer has been placed on paid critical incident leave. Further updates will be provided by the Public Information Office as they become available.

