Omaha priest appointed new bishop of Jefferson City by Pope Leo XIV

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pope Leo XIV appointed O'Donnell as the fifth Bishop of Jefferson City on Tuesday.

In a press release from the Diocese of Jefferson City, Fr. O'Donnell shared this statement:

"I’m grateful to the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV for this appointment. I look forward to coming to know and to serve the people of the Diocese of Jefferson City with joy. Let us pray for one another in the days ahead."

Fr. Ralph O'Donnell is the current pastor at St. Margaret Mary of Omaha, having served in this role since December of 2019. He was born in Omaha and ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha in 1997.

There will be a press conference in Jefferson City at 1 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the Diocese of Jefferson City website.